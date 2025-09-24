Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

In Ladakh, India, protests demanding statehood and job quotas turned violent, resulting in four deaths and dozens of injuries. Activist Sonam Wangchuk led the call for autonomy restoration and special status. Violence included vandalism of Modi's party office, with tear gas used to disperse protesters.

At least four people died and numerous others were injured during protests in India's Ladakh region, pushing for statehood and job quotas.

The movement, spearheaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk, seeks to restore autonomy and secure special status. Prime Minister Modi's party office in Leh was vandalized amid escalating tensions.

Authorities, facing unrest with stone-pelting and vehicle fires, resorted to tear gas. As discussions with Ladakh leaders progress, officials enforce restrictions to maintain peace.

