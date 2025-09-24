Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

At least four people died and numerous others were injured during protests in India's Ladakh region, pushing for statehood and job quotas.

The movement, spearheaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk, seeks to restore autonomy and secure special status. Prime Minister Modi's party office in Leh was vandalized amid escalating tensions.

Authorities, facing unrest with stone-pelting and vehicle fires, resorted to tear gas. As discussions with Ladakh leaders progress, officials enforce restrictions to maintain peace.

