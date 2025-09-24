Cabinet Approves ₹2,277 Cr CSIR Scheme to Boost R&D and Human Resource Development

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) / Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) scheme on “Capacity Building and Human Resource Development (CBHRD)” with a total outlay of ₹2,277.397 crore for the Fifteenth Finance Commission cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26). This ambitious initiative aims to strengthen India’s research ecosystem, nurture talent, and position the country as a global leader in science, technology, and innovation.

A Comprehensive Nationwide Scheme

The CBHRD scheme, implemented by CSIR, will extend its reach across:

All R&D institutions and national laboratories

Institutes of National Importance and Institutes of Eminence

Universities and academic institutions nationwide

This initiative provides a wide platform for young researchers, scientists, and innovators to build careers in academia, industry, and national laboratories. By working under the mentorship of eminent scientists, the scheme fosters talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, Medical, and Mathematical Sciences (STEMM).

Driving India’s R&D and Innovation Goals

The scheme directly supports India’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in science and technology by expanding the pool of skilled researchers per million population. With enhanced capacity building, the country aims to:

Strengthen its innovation ecosystem

Enhance global scientific competitiveness

Inspire more youth to take up research careers

Over the last decade, India has shown remarkable progress in R&D. As per the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) rankings, India improved to 39th position in the Global Innovation Index (2024). According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), USA, India has now emerged among the top three nations in terms of scientific paper publications.

A Milestone in CSIR’s Legacy

The Cabinet approval marks a significant milestone in the 84 years of CSIR’s service to Indian scientific and industrial research. The umbrella CBHRD scheme has been designed with four key sub-schemes:

Doctoral and Postdoctoral Fellowships – Encouraging advanced research and nurturing talent at the highest academic levels. Extramural Research Scheme, Emeritus Scientist Scheme, and Bhatnagar Fellowship – Supporting collaborative and independent research while honoring distinguished scientists. Promotion and Recognition of Excellence through Award Schemes – Celebrating outstanding contributions to Indian science. Travel and Symposia Grant Scheme – Facilitating global exposure and knowledge exchange through conferences, symposia, and workshops.

These sub-schemes aim to build capacity, incentivize excellence, and promote knowledge sharing, ensuring a holistic approach to talent development.

Strengthening India’s Knowledge Economy

By creating thousands of opportunities for doctoral researchers, postdoctoral fellows, and scientists, the scheme will significantly enhance India’s knowledge economy. It will also support collaborations with global institutions, fostering an environment of innovation-led growth.

The government’s support for R&D and its commitment to a robust innovation ecosystem has already yielded visible results. With the CBHRD scheme, India is set to further consolidate its position as a hub for scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge technology development.

Preparing for Global Leadership

The scheme is not just about supporting researchers; it is about preparing Indian science for global leadership in the 21st century. By empowering young minds and incentivizing excellence, India will accelerate progress in areas critical to economic development, sustainable growth, and technological advancement.

The Cabinet’s approval of the ₹2,277 crore CSIR Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme reflects the government’s vision of creating a world-class R&D ecosystem. With structured support for innovation, recognition of excellence, and promotion of knowledge exchange, the scheme promises to shape the future of Indian science while nurturing the next generation of leaders in research and innovation.