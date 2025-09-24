Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for October 8 to address the Centre's plea advocating for 'victim and society-centric' guidelines in cases involving the death penalty.

The Centre argues that current protocols are excessively focused on accused and convicts, overshadowing the victims' and the society's interests. This request for revised guidelines comes in the aftermath of execution delays, specifically highlighted by the high-profile Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

The Centre is pushing for concrete timelines, proposing a seven-day deadline post-issuance of a black warrant to expedite executions, thereby responding to public outcry and emphasizing the intended deterrent effect of capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)