Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea
The Supreme Court will consider the Centre's plea for victim and society-focused guidelines in heinous cases attracting the death penalty, which the Centre argues are currently too centric on the accused and convicts. The review follows delays seen in high-profile execution cases, leading to calls for more balanced procedures.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for October 8 to address the Centre's plea advocating for 'victim and society-centric' guidelines in cases involving the death penalty.
The Centre argues that current protocols are excessively focused on accused and convicts, overshadowing the victims' and the society's interests. This request for revised guidelines comes in the aftermath of execution delays, specifically highlighted by the high-profile Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.
The Centre is pushing for concrete timelines, proposing a seven-day deadline post-issuance of a black warrant to expedite executions, thereby responding to public outcry and emphasizing the intended deterrent effect of capital punishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)