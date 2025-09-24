Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea

The Supreme Court will consider the Centre's plea for victim and society-focused guidelines in heinous cases attracting the death penalty, which the Centre argues are currently too centric on the accused and convicts. The review follows delays seen in high-profile execution cases, leading to calls for more balanced procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:56 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for October 8 to address the Centre's plea advocating for 'victim and society-centric' guidelines in cases involving the death penalty.

The Centre argues that current protocols are excessively focused on accused and convicts, overshadowing the victims' and the society's interests. This request for revised guidelines comes in the aftermath of execution delays, specifically highlighted by the high-profile Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

The Centre is pushing for concrete timelines, proposing a seven-day deadline post-issuance of a black warrant to expedite executions, thereby responding to public outcry and emphasizing the intended deterrent effect of capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025