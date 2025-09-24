Left Menu

Drone Attacks on Gaza Aid Flotilla Amidst International Tensions

The international Global Sumud Flotilla, delivering aid to Gaza, faced drone attacks in international waters off Greece. Italy dispatched a navy ship in response. The flotilla, including activists like Greta Thunberg, accuses Israel of the attack, condemning its intent to disrupt humanitarian efforts.

24-09-2025
An international flotilla delivering aid to Gaza was attacked by drones in international waters off Greece, prompting Italy to send a navy ship. The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises about 50 civilian boats, with several activists onboard, including Greta Thunberg, aiming to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

According to March to Gaza Greece spokesperson Marikaiti Stasinou, the flotilla was targeted by 12 drones 30 nautical miles off the Greek island of Gavdos, resulting in explosions over the boats. Although all passengers remained safe, the attack sparked condemnation, with Italy's Defense Minister describing it as the work of unknown perpetrators.

Despite Israel's criticism of the flotilla and alleged ties to Hamas, the EU labeled the force against the vessels as unacceptable. Since the Hamas-initiated conflict in October 2023, tensions have risen, leading to significant loss of life and displacement in Gaza.

