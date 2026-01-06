Italy Softens Stance on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Farm Support Boost
Italy expressed optimism towards the European Commission's plan to increase support for farmers in preparation for Mercosur trade negotiations. The proposal, which includes early access to agriculture funds, suggests Italy may ease its opposition. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the financial adjustments positively.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has shown signs of relenting in its opposition to the long-stalled Mercosur trade agreement as it welcomes new support measures from the European Commission aimed at aiding farmers. The prospect of additional financial assistance comes ahead of crucial talks regarding the trade pact.
In an effort to smooth the path towards the Mercosur deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested allowing early access to agricultural funds from the 2028-2034 EU budget. This move intends to provide immediate relief to farmers, addressing critical concerns of countries like Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of these developments. She highlighted the Commission's revised financial framework that allocates an additional 45 billion euros for the Common Agricultural Policy starting in 2028, emphasizing Italy's instrumental role in advocating for these changes.
ALSO READ
Farmers' Hunger Strike: Demand for Justice in the Wake of Floods
Star-Studded Ensemble Joins New 'Tomb Raider' Series
EU Moves to Support Farmers with Early Access to Funds
Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequences
Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill