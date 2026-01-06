Italy Softens Stance on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Farm Support Boost

Italy has shown signs of relenting in its opposition to the long-stalled Mercosur trade agreement as it welcomes new support measures from the European Commission aimed at aiding farmers. The prospect of additional financial assistance comes ahead of crucial talks regarding the trade pact.

In an effort to smooth the path towards the Mercosur deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested allowing early access to agricultural funds from the 2028-2034 EU budget. This move intends to provide immediate relief to farmers, addressing critical concerns of countries like Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of these developments. She highlighted the Commission's revised financial framework that allocates an additional 45 billion euros for the Common Agricultural Policy starting in 2028, emphasizing Italy's instrumental role in advocating for these changes.