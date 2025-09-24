Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Three Wounded

Three people were injured in a shooting at a Dallas ICE office. The suspect was later found dead on a nearby building's roof. Police and ICE have not released further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disturbing event on Wednesday, three individuals suffered injuries during a shooting at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office located in Dallas.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 a.m. local time, prompting a rapid police response to the northwest Dallas facility. Authorities later discovered the shooter dead on a nearby building's roof, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA.

Despite the urgent nature of the situation, inquiries made to ICE and the Dallas Police Department by Reuters have so far gone unanswered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

