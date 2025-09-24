Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

A court in Pakistan has sentenced Zain Ali, a teenager, to 100 years in prison for the brutal murder of his family, a crime reportedly triggered by his obsession with the online game PubG.

The Lahore court delivered the verdict considering the overwhelming evidence, including a confession from Ali. The judge imposed a collective sentence for the murders of his mother and siblings.

This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with gaming addiction, as Ali's inability to control his emotions led to a fatal outcome for his family.

