Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

A Pakistani court sentenced teenager Zain Ali to 100 years for murdering his family over playing the online game PubG. At 17, Ali was sentenced on four counts with a fine imposed. The incident, driven by his gaming addiction, highlights serious consequences of unchecked online behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:30 IST
A court in Pakistan has sentenced Zain Ali, a teenager, to 100 years in prison for the brutal murder of his family, a crime reportedly triggered by his obsession with the online game PubG.

The Lahore court delivered the verdict considering the overwhelming evidence, including a confession from Ali. The judge imposed a collective sentence for the murders of his mother and siblings.

This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with gaming addiction, as Ali's inability to control his emotions led to a fatal outcome for his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

