Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

A shocking incident unfolded early Wednesday at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, where a shooting left three individuals wounded.

Police responded swiftly to the northwest Dallas facility at approximately 7:30 a.m. Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed in a social media post that there were multiple injuries and fatalities, and that the shooter had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reports indicated the shooter was found dead on a rooftop nearby, possibly a sniper, according to ICE acting Director Todd Lyons. Some of the victims were reported to be in critical condition. However, requests for comments from ICE and Dallas Police have yet to be answered.

(With inputs from agencies.)