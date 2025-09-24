Left Menu

Fake Car Manager Unmasked: Scrapyard Scam Unfolded

A 39-year-old man, posing as a car sales manager, defrauded a scrap dealer of Rs 50,000. The suspect, Raman Arora, has been apprehended. After offering car scrap at reduced rates, he induced the victim, Tahir, to pay token and advance money. The scam was revealed when the company denied receiving payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Faridabad resident Raman Arora, aged 39, was nabbed for impersonating a manager from a notable car sales company to swindle Rs 50,000 from a scrap dealer, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

After pretending to be 'Vinod Sharma,' the manager of a firm, Arora enticed Delhi-based Tahir, age 35, with the promise of discounted car scrap. Arora succeeded in obtaining Rs 10,000 as a deposit and demanded Rs 40,000 more before the deal's completion.

However, suspicions arose when Tahir visited the alleged company's site, only for staff to refute any payment acknowledgment. With the accused's phone unreachable, Tahir sought police intervention, leading to Arora's arrest after a formal complaint on September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

