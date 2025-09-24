Fake Car Manager Unmasked: Scrapyard Scam Unfolded

In a surprising turn of events, Faridabad resident Raman Arora, aged 39, was nabbed for impersonating a manager from a notable car sales company to swindle Rs 50,000 from a scrap dealer, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

After pretending to be 'Vinod Sharma,' the manager of a firm, Arora enticed Delhi-based Tahir, age 35, with the promise of discounted car scrap. Arora succeeded in obtaining Rs 10,000 as a deposit and demanded Rs 40,000 more before the deal's completion.

However, suspicions arose when Tahir visited the alleged company's site, only for staff to refute any payment acknowledgment. With the accused's phone unreachable, Tahir sought police intervention, leading to Arora's arrest after a formal complaint on September 13.

