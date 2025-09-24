Succession Speculation: Delhi Chief Secretary's Retirement Sparks Buzz

As the end of the month approaches, the Delhi administration is abuzz with talks of who will succeed Chief Secretary Dharmendra. The seasoned 1989-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer faces the prospect of retirement, inciting discussions on whether the Centre might extend his tenure beyond September 30.

Names of several high-caliber IAS officers are emerging as potential successors. Among them are Amit Yadav, Debashree Mukherjee, Vijay Kumar, and Ashwani Kumar, each known for their robust experience working with the Delhi government.

Dharmendra's impending exit mirrors the situation of his predecessor, Naresh Kumar, who received multiple extensions. Observers closely watch if a similar exception could apply here as the Centre finalizes its decision.

