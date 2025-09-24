Tanzania-Flagged Vessel Partially Submerged Near Iran

A Tanzania-flagged vessel has partially submerged south of Iran's Kish Island, according to reports from Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday. The vessel, which was transporting 2,500 tons of white cement, began taking on water approximately two miles south of the island, leading to an emergency announcement.

The incident occurred at around 13:30 local time as the ship was en route from Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates to Shuaiba Port in Kuwait. Fortunately, all nine crew members were successfully rescued from the vessel, which remains in a semi-sunken state and exhibits severe tilting.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by authorities, as reported by an Iranian official. The vessel's precarious condition has raised concerns about environmental and navigational safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)