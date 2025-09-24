Left Menu

Tanzania-Flagged Vessel Partially Submerged Near Iran

A Tanzania-flagged vessel, carrying 2,500 tons of white cement, partially submerged near Iran's Kish Island. The incident occurred south of the island around 13:30 local time. All nine crew members have been rescued, and the cause of the incident is under investigation. The vessel remains in a semi-sunken state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:30 IST
Tanzania-Flagged Vessel Partially Submerged Near Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A Tanzania-flagged vessel has partially submerged south of Iran's Kish Island, according to reports from Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday. The vessel, which was transporting 2,500 tons of white cement, began taking on water approximately two miles south of the island, leading to an emergency announcement.

The incident occurred at around 13:30 local time as the ship was en route from Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates to Shuaiba Port in Kuwait. Fortunately, all nine crew members were successfully rescued from the vessel, which remains in a semi-sunken state and exhibits severe tilting.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by authorities, as reported by an Iranian official. The vessel's precarious condition has raised concerns about environmental and navigational safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

 India
2
Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Alert

Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Aler...

 Global
3
India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

 Global
4
Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025