Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Scrutinizes Controversial Caste Census

The Karnataka High Court is reviewing petitions against the state's Social and Educational Survey, known as the 'caste census.' Criticisms include alleged political motivations and execution concerns. The government defends the survey, arguing it guides welfare programs. The court is considering constitutional authority issues and data handling practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:37 IST
Karnataka High Court Scrutinizes Controversial Caste Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court engaged in a thorough examination of petitions challenging the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly termed the 'caste census,' on Wednesday. Despite hearing detailed arguments, the division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru did not grant any interim relief and scheduled further discussions for Thursday.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, advocating for the state, claimed that while the petitions did not specifically target constitutional guidelines or the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, they aimed to stall the government's current exercise. He emphasized that allegations of the survey being unscientific could only be effectively assessed once results were published. Singhvi cited the Supreme Court's Puttaswamy ruling, asserting the government's right to collect data for welfare initiatives, noting privacy concerns arise only with private data handling.

The bench clarified the petitioners' focus on execution methods rather than government authority, suggesting an increase in alleged castes and political motivations. Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath, representing the Union, argued for the central census as the primary demographic tool. The state's initiative was dismissed as resembling a census, with claims it encroached on central duties. The survey's geo-tagging practices and Aadhaar use were defended, though their legal underpinnings were questioned. Petitioners argued the state acted beyond its remit, alleging political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

 India
2
Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Alert

Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Aler...

 Global
3
India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

 Global
4
Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025