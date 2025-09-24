Karnataka High Court Scrutinizes Controversial Caste Census

The Karnataka High Court engaged in a thorough examination of petitions challenging the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly termed the 'caste census,' on Wednesday. Despite hearing detailed arguments, the division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru did not grant any interim relief and scheduled further discussions for Thursday.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, advocating for the state, claimed that while the petitions did not specifically target constitutional guidelines or the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, they aimed to stall the government's current exercise. He emphasized that allegations of the survey being unscientific could only be effectively assessed once results were published. Singhvi cited the Supreme Court's Puttaswamy ruling, asserting the government's right to collect data for welfare initiatives, noting privacy concerns arise only with private data handling.

The bench clarified the petitioners' focus on execution methods rather than government authority, suggesting an increase in alleged castes and political motivations. Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath, representing the Union, argued for the central census as the primary demographic tool. The state's initiative was dismissed as resembling a census, with claims it encroached on central duties. The survey's geo-tagging practices and Aadhaar use were defended, though their legal underpinnings were questioned. Petitioners argued the state acted beyond its remit, alleging political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)