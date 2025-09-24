Tensions Erupt in Ladakh: Governor's Crackdown on Statehood Protests

In response to the outbreak of violence during statehood protests in Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has imposed a curfew across the Leh district to thwart further unrest.

Gupta announced that the administration will rigorously identify and prosecute those responsible for inciting violence, which resulted in significant casualties and property damage.

The recent protests, led by the Leh Apex Body, have escalated, causing widespread destruction, including the burning of a police vehicle and several other cars.

(With inputs from agencies.)