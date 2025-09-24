Algerian Forces Dismantle Militant Threat in Tebessa

In a decisive counter-terrorism operation, Algerian army units have neutralized six armed militants in the region of Tebessa, as confirmed by the defense ministry on Wednesday.

Conducted overnight on September 23, the mission signifies a substantial victory against extremist elements threatening national security.

The forces successfully retrieved six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a sizeable amount of ammunition, and various military equipment, underscoring the operation's success and the ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)