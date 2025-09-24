Left Menu

Algerian Forces Dismantle Militant Threat in Tebessa

Algerian army units successfully neutralized six armed militants in Tebessa during a counter-terrorism operation. Occurring overnight on September 23, the operation also resulted in the retrieval of six Kalashnikov rifles and substantial ammunition, reflecting Algeria's steadfast commitment to regional security, as per the defense ministry's account.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:01 IST
In a decisive counter-terrorism operation, Algerian army units have neutralized six armed militants in the region of Tebessa, as confirmed by the defense ministry on Wednesday.

Conducted overnight on September 23, the mission signifies a substantial victory against extremist elements threatening national security.

The forces successfully retrieved six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a sizeable amount of ammunition, and various military equipment, underscoring the operation's success and the ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the region.

