Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles troops seized 1.37 kg of heroin valued at Rs 11.4 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram, near the Myanmar border. The seizure occurred after arresting three individuals trying to retrieve the package. The drugs and suspects were handed over to the Customs and Narcotics department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:04 IST
In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles troops successfully intercepted a heroin consignment weighing 1.37 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 11.4 crore, in Mizoram's Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, as reported by the paramilitary force on Wednesday.

Troops acted on precise intelligence and observed suspicious activity by three individuals in Zokhawthar town on Tuesday, leading to their arrest as they attempted to collect a concealed package.

The operation resulted in the recovery of the heroin, and the confiscated drugs, along with the suspects, were promptly turned over to the Customs and Narcotics department in Champhai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

