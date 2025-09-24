Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

In a significant drug bust, Assam Rifles troops successfully intercepted a heroin consignment weighing 1.37 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 11.4 crore, in Mizoram's Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, as reported by the paramilitary force on Wednesday.

Troops acted on precise intelligence and observed suspicious activity by three individuals in Zokhawthar town on Tuesday, leading to their arrest as they attempted to collect a concealed package.

The operation resulted in the recovery of the heroin, and the confiscated drugs, along with the suspects, were promptly turned over to the Customs and Narcotics department in Champhai.

(With inputs from agencies.)