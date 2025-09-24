Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements
Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner and IIT Kanpur alumnus, has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award by IIT-Kanpur. The accolade recognizes his exceptional achievements throughout his career. Kumar, a former IAS officer and civil engineer, has held various government roles at both state and central levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, has been recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kanpur, his alma mater.
This honor, the highest award presented by the institute to its alumni, acknowledges Kumar's significant contributions and achievements.
Kumar, an accomplished civil engineer and former IAS officer from the 1988 Kerala cadre, has served in numerous capacities within both state and central government sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement