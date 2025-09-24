Left Menu

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner and IIT Kanpur alumnus, has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award by IIT-Kanpur. The accolade recognizes his exceptional achievements throughout his career. Kumar, a former IAS officer and civil engineer, has held various government roles at both state and central levels.

Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, has been recognized with the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kanpur, his alma mater.

This honor, the highest award presented by the institute to its alumni, acknowledges Kumar's significant contributions and achievements.

Kumar, an accomplished civil engineer and former IAS officer from the 1988 Kerala cadre, has served in numerous capacities within both state and central government sectors.

