High-Profile Heist: Police IG's Mobile Snatched in Secure Zone

An unexpected incident unfolded in the Char Imli area when the mobile phone of a high-ranking police officer, Inspector General Dr. Ashish, was snatched by two men on a motorbike. The theft occurred as Dr. Ashish enjoyed a walk with his wife, officials reported on Wednesday.

The daring theft took place in the supposedly safest area of the city, raising concerns given its demographic of politicians and officials. Although the criminals initially seized two phones, they discarded one upon realizing it belonged to a police officer.

Authorities have registered a case at the Habibganj police station. Investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, are underway, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Agarwal Dubey. Bhopal Police and the Crime Branch are working in tandem to apprehend the suspects.

