High-Profile Heist: Police IG's Mobile Snatched in Secure Zone

In a surprising breach of security, the mobile phone of an Inspector General of Police was stolen by two motorbike-riding individuals in Char Imli, a typically secure area. Dr. Ashish was targeted while walking with his wife. Police have launched an investigation and detained several suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unexpected incident unfolded in the Char Imli area when the mobile phone of a high-ranking police officer, Inspector General Dr. Ashish, was snatched by two men on a motorbike. The theft occurred as Dr. Ashish enjoyed a walk with his wife, officials reported on Wednesday.

The daring theft took place in the supposedly safest area of the city, raising concerns given its demographic of politicians and officials. Although the criminals initially seized two phones, they discarded one upon realizing it belonged to a police officer.

Authorities have registered a case at the Habibganj police station. Investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, are underway, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Agarwal Dubey. Bhopal Police and the Crime Branch are working in tandem to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

