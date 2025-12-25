Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Four Police Officers Dismissed in Pali District

Four police officers in Pali district were dismissed for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to release a car smuggling poppy husk. Following an internal investigation triggered by the re-arrest of the smuggler, all implicated officers were terminated from their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, four police officers from the Pali district have been dismissed. They allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to allow a poppy husk smuggling vehicle to pass, officials revealed on Thursday.

The officers, including Head Constable Sohanlal and Constable Banshilal from Desuri police station, as well as Head Constable Ramkesh Meena and Constable Nachhuram from Sadar police station, faced immediate termination after the incident was reported.

The dismissal follows an investigation initiated when the smuggler was apprehended by another team and revealed the bribe. This resulted in swift action by the authorities to uphold law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

