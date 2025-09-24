Gujarat Demolition Drive Sparks Political Showdown
Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Gandhinagar demolition drive, asserting the removals were legal. Gandhi accused BJP of targeting marginalized communities while favoring billionaires. The drive, impacting over 400 families, was carried out by local authorities and has prompted significant political debate.
The political landscape in Gujarat heated up as State Minister Rushikesh Patel responded robustly to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's condemnation of the ongoing demolition drive in Gandhinagar. Patel defended the legality of the operations, claiming there would be no such action if the structures had legal backing.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged the government's actions as part of a larger 'vote chori' strategy, criticizing the perceived inequities in treatment of marginalized communities compared to prominent billionaires. He also accused the BJP of weakening democratic institutions, such as the Election Commission of India.
The demolition drive, which involved clearing over one lakh square meters of land, impacted over 400 families in the Pethapur area of Gandhinagar. Despite presenting legal documents, many residents were labeled as encroachers. This intense face-off has underscored broader national political tensions concerning land rights and governance.
