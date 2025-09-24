Left Menu

U.S. Implements Revised Auto Tariffs with EU Amid Exemptions

The Trump administration formalized a trade agreement with the EU, imposing a 15% duty on auto and auto parts imports from August 1. The deal includes exemptions for certain pharmaceutical compounds, aircraft, and natural resources. This amendment adjusts the U.S. tariff schedule, reflecting changes made in late July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:57 IST
U.S. Implements Revised Auto Tariffs with EU Amid Exemptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a significant update on Wednesday concerning the U.S. trade agreement with the European Union. A new Federal Register notice confirmed that auto and auto parts imports would face a 15% duty starting August 1, with crucial exemptions in place for certain goods, including some pharmaceutical compounds, all aircraft and parts, and specific natural resources like cork.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have amended the nation's tariff schedule, following the Framework Agreement reached with the EU in late July. This agreement reduces former President Donald Trump's tariffs to 15% on the bulk of EU imports, a significant move that primarily affects the automobile sector.

Despite the announcement, European automakers have been anticipating this formal notice as the duty rate adjustment was made retroactive to August 1. Key exemptions include natural resources not available in the U.S. and generic pharmaceuticals, offering substantial relief to various industries and ensuring continued access to essential goods.

TRENDING

1
French Unions Gear Up for Strikes to Challenge Lecornu's Fiscal Policies

French Unions Gear Up for Strikes to Challenge Lecornu's Fiscal Policies

 Global
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas Immigration Facility

Tragic Shooting at Dallas Immigration Facility

 United States
3
Family Drama: Woman's Forced Return to Parents Goes Viral

Family Drama: Woman's Forced Return to Parents Goes Viral

 India
4
For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after longtime predecessor's ouster, reports AP.

For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after lon...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025