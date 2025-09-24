Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Session Adjourned: Unexpected Early Closure

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday by Speaker Surama Padhy, a day ahead of schedule. The session began on September 18 and was to end on September 25. The decision was supported by treasury bench members, considering no significant business remained.

Updated: 24-09-2025 22:36 IST
In a surprising move, the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, one day earlier than planned. Speaker Surama Padhy announced the decision, citing the absence of pressing legislative business.

The fourth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, which began on September 18, was meant to run until September 25. However, the lack of remaining important issues led to its premature conclusion.

The proposal to adjourn was put forward by government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan and received backing from members of the treasury bench.

