Left Menu

Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation

Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Modi government for allegedly changing the Aravalli region's definition to increase mining and real estate, harming the environment. The Congress leader plans to take legal action, questioning the government's motives and highlighting the ecological risks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:17 IST
Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation
Congress MP and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Congress MP and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of prioritizing profit over environmental conservation. He alleged that recent changes in the Aravalli Hills' definition could lead to increased mining and real estate ventures, further exacerbating pollution in and around Delhi.

Ramesh expressed concern about the government's intentions, suggesting that these modifications contradict efforts to protect the fragile ecosystem shared by multiple states. "Instead of preserving the Aravalli Hills, they're promoting their sale," he remarked. The government clarified that only 0.19% or 277 sq km of the Aravalli Hills would be available for mining.

Highlighting the environmental threats, Ramesh noted that pollution is already severe, particularly in areas like Delhi. The proposed changes, he argued, could result in an uptick in real estate activities and mining, jeopardizing the region's natural heritage. He plans to file a petition in January, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025