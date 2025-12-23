Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation
Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Modi government for allegedly changing the Aravalli region's definition to increase mining and real estate, harming the environment. The Congress leader plans to take legal action, questioning the government's motives and highlighting the ecological risks in the region.
In a heated critique, Congress MP and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of prioritizing profit over environmental conservation. He alleged that recent changes in the Aravalli Hills' definition could lead to increased mining and real estate ventures, further exacerbating pollution in and around Delhi.
Ramesh expressed concern about the government's intentions, suggesting that these modifications contradict efforts to protect the fragile ecosystem shared by multiple states. "Instead of preserving the Aravalli Hills, they're promoting their sale," he remarked. The government clarified that only 0.19% or 277 sq km of the Aravalli Hills would be available for mining.
Highlighting the environmental threats, Ramesh noted that pollution is already severe, particularly in areas like Delhi. The proposed changes, he argued, could result in an uptick in real estate activities and mining, jeopardizing the region's natural heritage. He plans to file a petition in January, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision.
