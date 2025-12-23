Cracking the Kidney Racket: Arrest of a Fake Doctor
A fake doctor from Solapur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for involvement in a kidney racket in Cambodia. The investigation, initiated by a farmer's complaint, uncovered that Krishna, alias Mallesh, facilitated illegal organ sales. The case has led to multiple arrests, with further investigation ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A major breakthrough in a kidney racket investigation led to the arrest of a fake doctor from Solapur, Maharashtra. Police disclosed that the suspect, identified as Krishna, facilitated illegal kidney transplants in Cambodia, earning commissions from racketeers.
The probe, sparked by a complaint from farmer Roshan Kude, revealed that Krishna, real name Mallesh, had been operating under a false identity. Initially a victim of financial distress himself, he transitioned into a role as a key agent in the illegal practice, leading multiple individuals to sell their kidneys abroad.
Authorities have so far apprehended several moneylenders in connection with the case. The Special Investigation Team continues to delve deeper, tracking Krishna's activities and exploring the extent of his involvement in the lucrative but illicit trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Municipal Polls
Maharashtra Extends Deadline for Farmer Registration Under MSP Scheme
Major blaze in godown complex in Mumbra area of Thane, Maharashtra; firefighting operations underway, say officials.
Trial Advances in High-Profile Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder Case
Maharashtra Court Acquits Family in High-Profile Dowry Death Case