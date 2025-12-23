Cracking the Kidney Racket: Arrest of a Fake Doctor

A major breakthrough in a kidney racket investigation led to the arrest of a fake doctor from Solapur, Maharashtra. Police disclosed that the suspect, identified as Krishna, facilitated illegal kidney transplants in Cambodia, earning commissions from racketeers.

The probe, sparked by a complaint from farmer Roshan Kude, revealed that Krishna, real name Mallesh, had been operating under a false identity. Initially a victim of financial distress himself, he transitioned into a role as a key agent in the illegal practice, leading multiple individuals to sell their kidneys abroad.

Authorities have so far apprehended several moneylenders in connection with the case. The Special Investigation Team continues to delve deeper, tracking Krishna's activities and exploring the extent of his involvement in the lucrative but illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)