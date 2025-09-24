Tragedy Strikes Rishikesh: River Ganga Claims Lives
A tragic incident occurred in Rishikesh as Garvita, a young woman from Rajasthan, drowned in the Ganga river near Neem Beach. Her companion, Jitendra Jakhar, is also feared drowned. Despite rescue efforts, only Garvita has been found dead. Searches continue for Jitendra by SDRF and water police.
A young woman from Rajasthan tragically drowned in the Ganga River at Rishikesh's Neem Beach, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed on Wednesday.
Accompanying her was a man, Jitendra Jakhar, who is also feared to have been swept away by the river's strong currents, feared drowned according to eyewitnesses.
The SDRF reported that four individuals visited Neem Beach in the Tapovan area to bathe, with both Garvita and Jitendra tragically swept away. Though locals managed to rescue Garvita, medical assistance was futile as she was declared dead at the hospital. Search operations for Jitendra continue.
