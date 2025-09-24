Tragedy Strikes Rishikesh: River Ganga Claims Lives

A young woman from Rajasthan tragically drowned in the Ganga River at Rishikesh's Neem Beach, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed on Wednesday.

Accompanying her was a man, Jitendra Jakhar, who is also feared to have been swept away by the river's strong currents, feared drowned according to eyewitnesses.

The SDRF reported that four individuals visited Neem Beach in the Tapovan area to bathe, with both Garvita and Jitendra tragically swept away. Though locals managed to rescue Garvita, medical assistance was futile as she was declared dead at the hospital. Search operations for Jitendra continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)