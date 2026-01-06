Digital Revolution in Legal Summons: Uttarakhand HC Approves E-Service for Cheque Bounces

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant stride towards modernizing legal processes by allowing summons in cheque bounce cases to be issued via email and WhatsApp. This decision, issued by Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta, marks a departure from traditional methods, aiming to make the judicial system more efficient and accessible.

Under the newly instituted Uttarakhand Electronic Process Rules, 2025, complainants will provide the accused's email and WhatsApp details, certifying their authenticity through an affidavit. This information, along with a synopsis, will be entered into the court's computer system, paving the way for a streamlined process without additional procedural requirements.

Furthermore, the court has introduced an online payment option for the accused, allowing them to settle the cheque amount directly online. This development is in alignment with a Supreme Court judgment, emphasizing the need to address the backlog of cheque bounce cases and mitigate the strain on the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)