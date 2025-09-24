Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that a deal to delay the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran remains within reach, though time is critically short.

Following a dialogue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron expressed that Iran must swiftly adhere to the predefined requirements.

The negotiations involve key European powers, including Germany, France, and Britain, seeking to prevent escalation and maintain diplomatic solutions.

