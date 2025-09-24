Left Menu

Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possibility of a last-minute agreement with Iran to avert the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions. After discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron emphasized the need for Iran to comply with the set conditions imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:51 IST
Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that a deal to delay the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran remains within reach, though time is critically short.

Following a dialogue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron expressed that Iran must swiftly adhere to the predefined requirements.

The negotiations involve key European powers, including Germany, France, and Britain, seeking to prevent escalation and maintain diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global
2
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
3
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
4
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025