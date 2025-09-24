Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

The Georgian Foreign Ministry called in the German ambassador over concerns of a 'radical agenda' ahead of municipal elections. Tensions with European countries have risen as Georgia faces criticism for its crackdown on opposition figures. Western embassies have rejected claims of interference.

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Tensions between Georgia and European countries soared after the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's ambassador, alleging promotion of a "radical agenda" ahead of critical local elections. The move has further strained ties, especially amid accusations that European envoys are interfering in domestic politics.

In a stern statement, Georgia's government expressed concerns over efforts contradicting democratic principles and contributing to societal polarization. The German Foreign Office strongly rejected this rhetoric, exacerbating the diplomatic rift. The controversy comes as Georgia faces criticism for crackdowns on pro-EU opposition.

Ambassador Fischer labeled the summoning as a "new low" in relations, dismissing the allegations as groundless. Simultaneously, a statement from 26 European embassies, including Germany, dismissed accusations of election interference. The municipal elections have intensified opposition divisions, with various parties boycotting or participating reluctantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

