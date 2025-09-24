Healing Old Wounds: Denmark's Apology to Greenland

In a historic and emotional moment on Wednesday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen publicly apologized to the women of Greenland who were unknowingly fitted with intrauterine devices from 1966 to 1991. The non-consensual birth control campaign has left deep-seated scars on the island's community.

The apology ceremony took place in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, and marks a pivotal moment in mending decades of strained relations with Denmark, Greenland's former colonial power. Frederiksen emphasized the need for honesty in order to build a more equal relationship.

The event comes amidst increasing geopolitical interest in the resource-rich Arctic region. Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, alongside Frederiksen, is encouraging further steps to foster healing and mutual trust.

