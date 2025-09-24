Left Menu

Healing Old Wounds: Denmark's Apology to Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has apologized to Greenlandic women affected by an involuntary birth control campaign that lasted from 1966 to 1991. The campaign, where thousands were fitted with intrauterine devices without consent, has caused lasting physical and psychological scars. The apology aims to heal relations between Denmark and Greenland.

Updated: 24-09-2025 23:26 IST
  • Denmark

In a historic and emotional moment on Wednesday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen publicly apologized to the women of Greenland who were unknowingly fitted with intrauterine devices from 1966 to 1991. The non-consensual birth control campaign has left deep-seated scars on the island's community.

The apology ceremony took place in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, and marks a pivotal moment in mending decades of strained relations with Denmark, Greenland's former colonial power. Frederiksen emphasized the need for honesty in order to build a more equal relationship.

The event comes amidst increasing geopolitical interest in the resource-rich Arctic region. Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, alongside Frederiksen, is encouraging further steps to foster healing and mutual trust.

