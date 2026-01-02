Teen's Trauma: Abduction and Assault Spark Outrage

A horrific incident involving the alleged abduction and assault of a 16-year-old Dalit boy by five men has come to light in the Cantt police station area. The boy's kidnapping and attack were reportedly instigated by a minor Instagram dispute.

A video depicting the brutal event on the night of December 31 has circulated on social media. In the incident, the accused—identified as Mukul Yadav, Subhash Yadav alias AD, Sultan, Ayush, and Basu—allegedly kidnapped the victim near his home and took him to a remote location.

Utilizing threats with a pistol and a knife, the group stripped and assaulted the minor, filming the ordeal. After the boy managed to escape and report the attack, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While one assailant reportedly has a criminal background, police are actively working to apprehend the fugitives.

