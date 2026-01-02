Teen's Trauma: Abduction and Assault Spark Outrage
A 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped and brutally attacked by five men after a dispute on Instagram. The attackers, who filmed the incident, have been charged following a complaint from the boy's mother. Police investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to capture the suspects.
- Country:
- India
A horrific incident involving the alleged abduction and assault of a 16-year-old Dalit boy by five men has come to light in the Cantt police station area. The boy's kidnapping and attack were reportedly instigated by a minor Instagram dispute.
A video depicting the brutal event on the night of December 31 has circulated on social media. In the incident, the accused—identified as Mukul Yadav, Subhash Yadav alias AD, Sultan, Ayush, and Basu—allegedly kidnapped the victim near his home and took him to a remote location.
Utilizing threats with a pistol and a knife, the group stripped and assaulted the minor, filming the ordeal. After the boy managed to escape and report the attack, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While one assailant reportedly has a criminal background, police are actively working to apprehend the fugitives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Advocates Revival of Reading Culture to Curb Social Media Mania
Government orders social media platform X to immediately remove, disable all unlawful content.
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Action Against Misuse of AI on Social Media Platforms
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy
France's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-15s