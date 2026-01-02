Left Menu

Teen's Trauma: Abduction and Assault Spark Outrage

A 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped and brutally attacked by five men after a dispute on Instagram. The attackers, who filmed the incident, have been charged following a complaint from the boy's mother. Police investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to capture the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:30 IST
Teen's Trauma: Abduction and Assault Spark Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident involving the alleged abduction and assault of a 16-year-old Dalit boy by five men has come to light in the Cantt police station area. The boy's kidnapping and attack were reportedly instigated by a minor Instagram dispute.

A video depicting the brutal event on the night of December 31 has circulated on social media. In the incident, the accused—identified as Mukul Yadav, Subhash Yadav alias AD, Sultan, Ayush, and Basu—allegedly kidnapped the victim near his home and took him to a remote location.

Utilizing threats with a pistol and a knife, the group stripped and assaulted the minor, filming the ordeal. After the boy managed to escape and report the attack, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While one assailant reportedly has a criminal background, police are actively working to apprehend the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026