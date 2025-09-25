Tragic Drone Strike Escalates Sudan Conflict in El-Fasher

The city of el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, endured a devastating drone strike by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) resulting in at least 15 fatalities at a lively market. This attack follows an earlier RSF strike on a mosque, claiming the lives of 70 individuals, including worshippers and medical personnel.

An aid worker from the Emergency Response Rooms (ERR), speaking anonymously due to safety concerns, reported that the drone strike also injured 12 people. The strike is part of the continued assault by RSF to subjugate the city, as confirmed by local activist networks, though details could not be independently verified by the Associated Press.

The ongoing conflict between RSF and military forces has escalated into a civil war, displacing millions and leading to dire consequences, highlighted by increasing cholera outbreaks. Both sides are accused of atrocities in a war that has engulfed the entire nation of Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)