Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike Escalates Sudan Conflict in El-Fasher

A deadly drone strike by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a market in el-Fasher, killing at least 15 people. This follows previous RSF attacks, including a mosque strike that killed 70. The civil war between the RSF and military has killed 40,000 people and displaced millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:07 IST
Tragic Drone Strike Escalates Sudan Conflict in El-Fasher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The city of el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, endured a devastating drone strike by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) resulting in at least 15 fatalities at a lively market. This attack follows an earlier RSF strike on a mosque, claiming the lives of 70 individuals, including worshippers and medical personnel.

An aid worker from the Emergency Response Rooms (ERR), speaking anonymously due to safety concerns, reported that the drone strike also injured 12 people. The strike is part of the continued assault by RSF to subjugate the city, as confirmed by local activist networks, though details could not be independently verified by the Associated Press.

The ongoing conflict between RSF and military forces has escalated into a civil war, displacing millions and leading to dire consequences, highlighted by increasing cholera outbreaks. Both sides are accused of atrocities in a war that has engulfed the entire nation of Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025