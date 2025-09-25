Left Menu

Tragic Electrical Mishap at Durga Pandal Claims Young Lives

Two children tragically died from an electric shock at a Durga pandal in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Faulty external lighting installation was the cause. State officials have promised financial aid to the victims' families, and investigations are underway with charges expected against the event's organizers.

In a tragic incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, two young children lost their lives after coming into contact with an electrically charged pole near a Durga pandal. The mishap occurred due to improperly installed external lighting that lacked a proper connection. The victims, identified as Ayush Jharia and Ved Shrivas, were aged eight and ten, respectively.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anurag Singh reported that the internal pandal lighting had a correct setup, but the oversight with the outside decorations proved fatal. Authorities, including City Superintendent of Police Ashish Jain, have started legal procedures as they plan to file an FIR under relevant sections.

Expressing his sorrow, State PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has instructed the district collector to disburse Rs 2 lakh to each family of the deceased. This tragic incident raises questions about safety standards and accountability at large public events.

