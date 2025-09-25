Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Immigration Conditions for Disaster Aid

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has declared the Trump administration's effort to link state cooperation on immigration enforcement with the receipt of disaster aid as unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Smith, presiding in Providence, Rhode Island, sided with 20 states and the District of Columbia in the suit.

The states argued that the Department of Homeland Security was improperly using federal funds intended for emergencies to compel adherence to the administration's immigration policies. The government had defended its policy, claiming it aligned with its duty to enforce federal law strictly.

Judge Smith concluded that the policy was unjustly arbitrary, imposing broad immigration-related conditions across all funding. As a result, states faced a stark choice: comply and receive essential aid or resist and potentially lose critical resources.

