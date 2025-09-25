Tragic Shooting Unfolds at Dallas ICE Facility

A shooter, armed with a rifle, launched an attack from a rooftop targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, resulting in the death of one detainee and injuring two others before taking his own life, according to authorities.

Identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, the gunman's motives remain elusive, although the scene bore evidence suggesting an anti-ICE sentiment. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI have launched investigations into what is being described as 'an act of targeted violence'.

The incident has sparked renewed calls to curtail politically driven hostilities against ICE by figures like Vice President J.D. Vance and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, amidst a rising tide of violence targeting federal immigration agencies.