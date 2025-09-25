Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Unfolds at Dallas ICE Facility

A shooter opened fire at a Dallas ICE location, killing a detainee and wounding others. Identified as Joshua Jahn, the suspect died by suicide. The attack adds to recent politically-motivated violence against ICE. Both FBI and DHS are investigating, with no ICE agents injured during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:48 IST
A shooter, armed with a rifle, launched an attack from a rooftop targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, resulting in the death of one detainee and injuring two others before taking his own life, according to authorities.

Identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, the gunman's motives remain elusive, although the scene bore evidence suggesting an anti-ICE sentiment. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI have launched investigations into what is being described as 'an act of targeted violence'.

The incident has sparked renewed calls to curtail politically driven hostilities against ICE by figures like Vice President J.D. Vance and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, amidst a rising tide of violence targeting federal immigration agencies.

