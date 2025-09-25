Ukraine and Syria Reignite Diplomatic Ties Amid Shifting Alliances

Ukraine and Syria have rekindled diplomatic relations, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the United Nations General Assembly. The two countries had severed ties in June 2022 after Syria's government under Bashar al-Assad recognized parts of occupied Ukraine as independent amid Russia's invasion.

Efforts to reconnect with Syrian leaders have been ongoing since Assad's December 2024 ousting, a significant shift given Assad's historical alliance with Russia. With the restoration announced, Zelenskiy affirmed Ukraine's commitment to supporting Syria on its path to stability, including potential food aid shipments.

At the UN, Zelenskiy advocated for greater international support for Syria, highlighting the need to ease economic sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be fortifying its relations with Syria's new authorities, sending a delegation led by a prominent energy official earlier this month.

