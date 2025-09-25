Congo and Rwanda Take Steps Toward Regional Peace Agreement Implementation

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have committed to implementing significant security measures as part of a U.S.-brokered peace deal set to launch next month. According to a cooperative statement released on Wednesday, this joint effort marks a pivotal moment in the progress towards lasting peace amidst ongoing challenges.

The understanding, negotiated in Washington and first reported by Reuters, is set to begin on October 1. It involves critical actions against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) as well as preparatory measures for the retrieval of Rwandan forces, scheduled for completion by year's end.

Internal discussions revealed deep-rooted disagreements over Rwanda's connections with rebel groups and the scope of the FDLR threat. However, the Congolese and Rwandan Foreign Ministers remain optimistic about overcoming these hurdles to realize regional stability and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)