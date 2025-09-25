Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda Take Steps Toward Regional Peace Agreement Implementation

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, under U.S. mediation, are set to implement crucial security measures to advance a regional peace agreement. This deal, which targets Congo-based armed group FDLR, aims for the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and signifies a major step towards peace in the conflict-ridden region.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have committed to implementing significant security measures as part of a U.S.-brokered peace deal set to launch next month. According to a cooperative statement released on Wednesday, this joint effort marks a pivotal moment in the progress towards lasting peace amidst ongoing challenges.

The understanding, negotiated in Washington and first reported by Reuters, is set to begin on October 1. It involves critical actions against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) as well as preparatory measures for the retrieval of Rwandan forces, scheduled for completion by year's end.

Internal discussions revealed deep-rooted disagreements over Rwanda's connections with rebel groups and the scope of the FDLR threat. However, the Congolese and Rwandan Foreign Ministers remain optimistic about overcoming these hurdles to realize regional stability and economic growth.

