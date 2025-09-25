Left Menu

Federal Agents Seize Classified Documents from John Bolton's Office

Federal agents have seized documents labeled as 'classified', 'confidential' and 'secret' from John Bolton's office. The investigation explores whether Bolton mishandled defense records. The documents, mostly from his State Department career, were seized along with electronic devices. Bolton's attorney claims they contain no wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alabama | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:50 IST
In a significant development, federal agents have confiscated multiple documents labeled 'classified', 'confidential', and 'secret' from John Bolton's office. This action is part of an investigation into possible mishandling of defense records by the former national security adviser, according to court filings.

The seized materials, relating to topics such as weapons of mass destruction and U.S. strategic communication, add to a more extensive cache of evidence, including phones and computers, acquired during the August search. Although many details remain unclear, Bolton's attorney, Abbe Lowell, insists that these documents do not reveal any misconduct and are remnants of Bolton's extensive State Department service, some even dating back decades.

This case marks another instance of federal scrutiny on figures connected to Trump's presidency. Beyond Bolton, other Trump political adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, are reportedly facing similar probes. The ongoing legal proceedings underscore the contentious legacy of Trump's administration and its lingering effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

