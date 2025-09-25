Left Menu

Gunman Targets ICE Office in Dallas in Ideological Attack

A gunman inscribed 'ANTI-ICE' on ammunition before attacking an ICE office in Dallas, killing one and injuring two. U.S. officials cite ideological motives, and tensions rise over political violence in the U.S., as President Trump blames left-wing rhetoric and plans an executive order to address terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:22 IST
Gunman Targets ICE Office in Dallas in Ideological Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gunman launched an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, tragically taking one life and seriously injuring two others, authorities reported. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the suspect wrote 'ANTI-ICE' on an unused round of ammunition, indicating an ideological motive behind the assault.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump linked the attack to broader anti-ICE sentiment, with Trump attributing blame to the 'Radical Left.' He announced plans for a controversial executive order targeting domestic terrorism networks, despite lacking evidence for leftist violence being a significant threat.

The tragic incident follows closely after the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, stoking concerns of escalating political violence. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the suspect fired indiscriminately, and identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn. Meanwhile, political tensions continued, with Trump's administration condemning anti-fascist movements without substantive proof.

TRENDING

1
Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
3
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
4
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025