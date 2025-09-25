Gunman Targets ICE Office in Dallas in Ideological Attack

A gunman launched an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, tragically taking one life and seriously injuring two others, authorities reported. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the suspect wrote 'ANTI-ICE' on an unused round of ammunition, indicating an ideological motive behind the assault.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump linked the attack to broader anti-ICE sentiment, with Trump attributing blame to the 'Radical Left.' He announced plans for a controversial executive order targeting domestic terrorism networks, despite lacking evidence for leftist violence being a significant threat.

The tragic incident follows closely after the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, stoking concerns of escalating political violence. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the suspect fired indiscriminately, and identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn. Meanwhile, political tensions continued, with Trump's administration condemning anti-fascist movements without substantive proof.