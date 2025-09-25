Left Menu

South Korea is committed to concluding US tariff deal, says its industry minister

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-09-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 08:50 IST
South Korea is committed to concluding US tariff deal, says its industry minister
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's industry minister said on Thursday the country remains committed to successfully concluding a deal with Washington on tariff cuts that involve a large-scale investment by South Korea in the U.S.

The two sides are working to reconcile disagreements on the $350 billion investment by South Korea that have emerged since the agreement in principle reached in July, Minister Kim Jung-kwan said, when asked if Seoul was willing to walk away from the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans return

UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans r...

 Global
2
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

 Kuwait
3
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report

India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision...

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025