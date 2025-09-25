South Korea is committed to concluding US tariff deal, says its industry minister

South Korea's industry minister said on Thursday the country remains committed to successfully concluding a deal with Washington on tariff cuts that involve a large-scale investment by South Korea in the U.S.

The two sides are working to reconcile disagreements on the $350 billion investment by South Korea that have emerged since the agreement in principle reached in July, Minister Kim Jung-kwan said, when asked if Seoul was willing to walk away from the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)