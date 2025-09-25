Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts from Mexico, Cyprus, Pacific nations on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Cyprus, and several Pacific Island nations on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

Sharing about the meetings in a series of social media posts, Jaishankar said he met Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, on Wednesday here, and both sides agreed to "build on our recent exchanges and create a fresh roadmap" to enhance bilateral ties.

He also held talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos during which the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation earlier this year.

"Appreciate his insights on developments in Europe. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and relevant UNSC resolutions," Jaishankar said, adding that he looked forward to welcoming Kombos to India soon.

The External Affairs Minister also met leaders from several Pacific nations on the sidelines of the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) held here on Wednesday.

He met Foreign Minister Kalani Kaneko of the Marshall Islands, Foreign Minister Paulson Panapa of Tuvalu, and Minister of State Gustav Aitaro of Palau, holding warm exchanges and reaffirming India's commitment to engagement with the Pacific region.

Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka of the Solomon Islands, and had a ''good conversation'' with Prime Minister Dr Aisake Valu Eke of Tonga.

