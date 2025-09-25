High Court Halts Triple Talaq Proceedings in Landmark Case

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the proceedings against individuals accused in a triple talaq case, giving the issue time for further examination. The case came before Justice Vikram D Chauhan through a plea by Shahid Raza and two others, seeking to dismiss the existing legal actions against them.

The petitioners argue that being members of the Shia community, they do not adhere to the practice of triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, unlike their Sunni counterparts. This difference is significant as the Shia sect does not recognize such a form of marital dissolution under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Recognizing the complexity involved, the court has directed the matter to be reconsidered and requested a counter affidavit from the opposite party by December 12, 2025. Proceedings will remain on hold until further review, following an FIR against the accused filed in 2024 under relevant sections of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)