Diplomatic Ties Reinforced: North Korea and China Strengthen Alliance
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is set to visit China upon the invitation of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This visit, reported by the KCNA news agency, signifies a continued strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Details concerning the timing of the visit remain undisclosed.
In a significant diplomatic move, North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is scheduled to visit China. This development follows an invitation from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The announcement, made by North Korea's official KCNA news agency on Thursday, highlights the ongoing efforts to fortify the bilateral ties between the neighboring nations.
While the news confirms the trip, specific details regarding the timing remain unspecified, leaving the international community anticipating further updates.
