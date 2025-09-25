Sarkozy's Legal Crossroads: Libyan Campaign Financing Verdict Looms
A Paris court prepares to issue its verdict concerning former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, accused of illicitly financing his 2007 campaign with funds from Libya's Moammar Gadhafi. Sarkozy has denied the charges, but prosecutors recommend a seven-year sentence. The case underscores longstanding legal and political challenges for Sarkozy.
A Paris court is set to issue a verdict regarding accusations against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who allegedly accepted illegal funds from Libya for his 2007 election campaign.
If found guilty, Sarkozy, 70, would become the first former French leader convicted of accepting illicit foreign campaign funds. Prosecutors have proposed a seven-year prison term.
Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has persistently refuted the allegations, describing them as politically driven and not based on reliable evidence. He argues that the charges are retaliatory, stemming from his efforts to oust Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.
