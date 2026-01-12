France's New Military Service: A Call to Action for Youth
France is recruiting young citizens for a 10-month voluntary national military service starting in September. The initiative, part of a broader European strategy, aims to enhance security and resilience. It offers diverse roles and future opportunities. The program is backed by significant investment to modernize the armed forces.
- Country:
- France
In a bid to bolster national defense and youth engagement, France announced a campaign on Monday to recruit thousands of young citizens for a 10-month voluntary national military service. The initiative, set to commence in September, extends an opportunity to French citizens aged 18-25, aiming to fortify the nation's resilience in uncertain times.
The move aligns with a pan-European shift as countries reassess security strategies in light of changing global dynamics, including concerns over U.S. foreign policies and perceived aggressive actions by Russia. Starting this September, 3,000 young recruits will serve on French soil in various roles across the army, navy, and air force, with plans to expand the intake to 10,000 by 2030.
Participants will earn approximately 800 euros a month, engaging in tasks from disaster relief to antiterrorism measures, and working in diverse capacities, from drone operations to medical assistance. Upon completion, recruits have the option to integrate into civilian life, reserve forces, or continue a military career, marking a significant evolution in France's defense strategy.
