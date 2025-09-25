China Tightens Grip on Copper Smelting Expansion

China is set to fortify its regulatory stance on the expansion of copper smelting capacity, as reported by a state news outlet on Thursday.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association has already advanced a series of proposals aimed at imposing stricter regulations. Chen Xuesen, the association's vice chairman, provided insights into this development.

The proposed measures reflect China's commitment to curbing uncontrolled industrial growth in the copper sector.

