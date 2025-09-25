Sarkozy's Legal Battles: Guilty of Conspiracy, Acquitted of Corruption

In a notable verdict, a Paris court declared former French president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy. The charges stem from claims that he illegally received campaign funds from Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi, a key factor in his 2007 election win. The court, however, cleared Sarkozy of other charges, including passive corruption and illegal financing.

Sarkozy was initially accused of striking a deal with Gaddafi during his tenure as France's interior minister in 2005, allegedly offering support to Libya in return for campaign funds. This accusation led to a trial starting in January, aimed at addressing charges of public fund embezzlement concealment and criminal conspiracy.

The trial spotlighted allegations involving Libyan operatives and significant cash movements to Paris. Sarkozy steadfastly argued the case held political motives. Despite these legal challenges and the removal of his Legion of Honour, he remains a significant figure in French politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)