Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed the application, citing the severity of the crime as outlined by the prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in relation to the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Hussain's bail plea, citing the brutal nature of the crime as articulated by the prosecution.

Hussain, according to his counsel, has been in custody for over five years and the trial could stretch further, yet the trial court had earlier refused him bail citing the seriousness of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

