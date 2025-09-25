Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in relation to the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Hussain's bail plea, citing the brutal nature of the crime as articulated by the prosecution.

Hussain, according to his counsel, has been in custody for over five years and the trial could stretch further, yet the trial court had earlier refused him bail citing the seriousness of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)