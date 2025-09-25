Govt Invites Online Applications for Member Post in National Consumer Commission

The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has officially invited applications to fill one vacant post of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Additionally, any anticipated vacancies that may arise until the last date of submission—October 24, 2025—will also be considered under this recruitment process.

NCDRC: Apex Consumer Dispute Body

The NCDRC is the apex quasi-judicial body in the field of consumer protection. Established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it serves as the highest authority for adjudicating consumer disputes in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, the Commission plays a vital role in safeguarding consumer rights, ensuring fair trade practices, and addressing grievances related to defective goods, unfair services, and exploitative practices.

As the final appellate authority in consumer disputes, NCDRC hears appeals against decisions of State Commissions and also takes up cases involving claims of higher monetary value directly. Its judgments and rulings carry binding authority, shaping the evolving framework of consumer protection law in the country.

Application Process and Deadline

Applications are to be submitted exclusively through online mode at the official portal https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/NCDRC. The application window opens on September 25, 2025, and will close on October 24, 2025.

Candidates already serving in government or allied institutions must forward their applications through the proper channel, along with prescribed supporting documents, to the Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi, by the deadline date.

Eligibility, Qualifications, and Terms of Appointment

The eligibility criteria, qualifications, service conditions, and salary package for the post of Member, NCDRC are governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021. These legislations define the framework for appointments, ensuring a transparent and merit-based process.

The Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, will carefully scrutinize applications. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their academic qualifications, professional experience, and suitability for the post. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interaction, and the final selection will be made after an overall assessment of qualifications, experience, and performance during the interaction.

Role and Significance of NCDRC Members

Members of the NCDRC hold significant responsibilities in adjudicating consumer disputes that often have far-reaching consequences. They are entrusted with delivering justice in matters involving large-scale consumer interests, multi-state trade disputes, and cases of systemic unfair practices. By ensuring timely redressal of grievances, NCDRC Members contribute directly to consumer confidence and strengthen the credibility of India’s consumer protection framework.

This recruitment drive marks an important opportunity for qualified professionals to contribute to the nation’s consumer justice system at the highest level. The Department of Consumer Affairs has urged all eligible and interested candidates to submit their applications well in time, ensuring that no delays occur in the selection process.