Federal Agencies Brace for Mass Firings Amid Potential Government Shutdown

The White House has directed federal agencies to prepare for mass firings if a government shutdown occurs next week, deviating from typical furloughs seen in past shutdowns. The Office of Management and Budget is urging agencies to pinpoint areas where discretionary funding could cease if Congress doesn't pass funding legislation by October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:17 IST
The White House has instructed federal agencies to prepare for possible mass firings in light of a potential government shutdown next week, diverging from past practices of temporary furloughs. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo guiding agencies to determine programs that could suffer discretionary funding lapses if Congress fails to approve continued funding.

Programs without mandatory appropriations will be most affected, the OMB noted in a memo provided by the White House. The move raises questions about whether this is a strategy to propel President Trump's agenda to reduce the federal workforce or a tactic to pressure Democrats into passing Republican budget proposals.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the measure as intimidation and expressed confidence that any firings would be legally challenged, as others have been. The political standoff adds to the urgency for Trump and Congress to finalize a funding plan before the fiscal deadline of September 30.

