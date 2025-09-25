Federal Agencies Brace for Mass Firings Amid Potential Government Shutdown
The White House has directed federal agencies to prepare for mass firings if a government shutdown occurs next week, deviating from typical furloughs seen in past shutdowns. The Office of Management and Budget is urging agencies to pinpoint areas where discretionary funding could cease if Congress doesn't pass funding legislation by October 1.
Programs without mandatory appropriations will be most affected, the OMB noted in a memo provided by the White House. The move raises questions about whether this is a strategy to propel President Trump's agenda to reduce the federal workforce or a tactic to pressure Democrats into passing Republican budget proposals.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the measure as intimidation and expressed confidence that any firings would be legally challenged, as others have been. The political standoff adds to the urgency for Trump and Congress to finalize a funding plan before the fiscal deadline of September 30.
