Diplomatic Chess: Trump and Erdogan Tackle Long-Standing Disputes

Amid long-standing diplomatic tensions, President Donald Trump will welcome Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House this Thursday. The meeting is set to tackle key arms and trade agreements aimed at easing years of bilateral strain.

Among the pressing issues are Turkey's desire to reclaim its $1.6-billion F-35 fighter jet investment, currently at a standstill due to Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defenses and ensuing U.S. sanctions. Erdogan seeks a resolution that could lift existing sanctions.

Further complicating relations, U.S. and Turkish stances diverge on Russia, Israel, and Syria, with differing views on sanctions, regional peace efforts, and support for Kurdish-led forces. Economic discussions will include recent tariff adjustments that signal improving trade relations.

