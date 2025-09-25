Fish Tech Pavilion Showcases Innovation at World Food India 2025 in New Delhi

The Fish Tech Pavilion, a flagship initiative of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was inaugurated today by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at World Food India 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The launch event was attended by Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, along with senior officials, industry representatives, and stakeholders from across the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

A Platform for Global Collaboration

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Baghel described the Pavilion as a key platform for global partnerships, designed to foster collaboration and exchange in the fast-growing fisheries and aquaculture industry. He emphasized the importance of leveraging innovation, modern technology, and sustainable practices to boost productivity, improve resource efficiency, and create livelihood opportunities for millions engaged in the fisheries value chain.

The Pavilion reflects India’s Blue Economy vision, positioning the sector as a driver of food security, export growth, and rural empowerment.

Highlights of the Fish Tech Pavilion

The Pavilion presents a range of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable models aimed at transforming Indian fisheries:

Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS): A closed-loop system that recycles and filters water, enabling high-density farming while reducing water use and disease risk. Under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) , 12,000 RAS units worth ₹902.97 crore have already been sanctioned.

Biofloc Technology: A low-cost, eco-friendly method that uses beneficial microbes to recycle waste into feed. Over 4,205 Biofloc units worth ₹523.30 crore have been approved, supporting small and marginal fish farmers.

Cage Culture: Fish are reared in floating enclosures in reservoirs and lakes, optimizing space while ensuring sustainable practices. Supported by the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) , this method allows farmers to use underutilized water bodies.

Aquaponics: An integrated system combining aquaculture with hydroponics, enabling fish and vegetable production simultaneously. Ideal for urban and water-scarce regions , it can produce up to five times more fish annually in limited space.

Seaweed Farming: With applications in food, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and bioplastics, seaweed farming is emerging as a green livelihood option . The government has sanctioned ₹195 crore for seaweed projects , designating Lakshadweep as a Seaweed Cluster .

Drone Technology: A prototype drone developed under PMMSY can carry up to 70 kg of fish or aquaculture products , streamlining logistics, stock assessment, and surveillance. It promises faster farm-to-market delivery and improved efficiency.

Vessel Communication and Support System: This technology enhances safety for marine fishers through real-time alerts, weather updates, and vessel tracking even beyond mobile coverage. During Cyclone DANA , the system saved lives by broadcasting timely evacuation alerts. The government has approved free installation of transponders on one lakh fishing vessels nationwide.

Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbours: Three pilot projects at Vanakbara (Diu), Karaikal (Puducherry), and Jakhau (Gujarat) worth ₹369.8 crore are under development. Equipped with IoT systems, eco-friendly infrastructure, rainwater harvesting, and waste management, these harbours will transform post-harvest handling and processing.

Supporting Fishers and Enhancing Exports

The Pavilion also highlights the government’s efforts to:

Reduce post-harvest losses through cold chain infrastructure and modern storage.

Enhance production quality to meet international standards, thereby boosting exports.

Provide direct benefits to fishers through PMMSY’s welfare initiatives.

Eleven exhibition stalls showcase the growing ecosystem of fisheries innovation, featuring private enterprises, startups, and government institutions such as ICAR-CIFT, ICAR-CIFA, ICAR-CMFRI, NIPHAAT, and state fisheries departments of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Live Demonstrations and Culinary Experiences

Adding a cultural dimension, the Pavilion features a Live Cooking Zone, where chefs demonstrate the culinary diversity of India’s fish and seafood produce. Visitors can experience how modern aquaculture and traditional gastronomy converge to showcase India’s food heritage.

Exhibition Details

The Fish Tech Exhibition runs from 25–28 September 2025 at B05 Pavilion, Hangar 01, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and is open to the public from 10 AM to 6 PM daily.

The Fish Tech Pavilion stands as a symbol of India’s forward-looking fisheries strategy, combining technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By integrating drones, smart harbours, aquaponics, and seaweed farming into the fisheries value chain, India is not only boosting production but also empowering fishers, protecting marine resources, and building a resilient Blue Economy.